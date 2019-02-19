Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns after cancer surgery

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was back on the Supreme Court bench, eight weeks after surgery for lung cancer.

A liberal jurist who will turn 86 in March, she walked unassisted to her seat beside Chief Justice John Roberts when the court began its public session on Tuesday.

Ginsburg wore her customary black robe and her signature decorative collars.

Ginsburg, who was nominated by Bill Clinton in 1993 to replace retiring Justice Byron White, underwent a surgical procedure called a pulmonary lobectomy on December 21 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to remove two cancerous nodules in her left lung. She was released from the hospital on December 25.

Ginsburg missed oral arguments in January for the first time in her lengthy career on the court, heightening speculation about her ability to continue in the job.

As the oldest justice, she is closely watched for any signs of deteriorating health.

She is one of four liberal justices on a court with a 5-4 conservative majority. She is the second female justice to serve on the Supreme Court.

Last month, the court said Ginsburg's recovery was on track and there was no evidence of cancer.