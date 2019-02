Around 80 graves have been desecrated at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France. It comes before planned demonstrations in Paris against the rising number of attacks on France's Jewish community.

President Emmanuel Macron has condemned anti-Semitic abuse after a prominent intellectual was targeted over the weekend.

Meanwhile, rights groups say the country is also seeing a rise in racism against migrants and xenophobia.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from the French capital.