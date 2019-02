Riace was once a model of integration in Italy.

But the small town came under attack last year when Italy's far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, ordered hundreds of refugees to be moved out.

The suspended mayor is now awaiting trial for "aiding illegal immigration".

Many residents say they miss the optimistic revival that the immigrants had brought to the area.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Riace, southern Italy.