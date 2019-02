Experts in Italy are working to dismantle a bridge that partially collapsed in the city of Genoa six months ago.

Forty-three people were killed in the disaster, which has described as one of the worst tragedies in modern Italian history.

As the memory of the bridge collapse continues to loom over Genoa, there is hope that the building of the new bridge will help the city move on from the disaster, and help rejuvenate the suffering area around it.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Genoa.