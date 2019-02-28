Israel's Netanyahu to be indicted for 'bribery, fraud'

Israel's attorney general will indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in one case of bribe and two cases of fraud and breach of trust, Israeli TV reported on Thursday, citing the justice ministry.

The reported decision deepens uncertainty over his prospects in a tight election race, although the announcement was expected.

The actual filing of the reported charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing, likely after the April 9 election, where Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney general not to indict him.

Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu's Likud party calls the reported charges "political persecution" and said the prime minister would make a statement at 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

This is a developing story, more soon.