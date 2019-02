The Iraqi military is on a high alert for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) fighters who attempt to flee across the border as the fight continues in the village of Baghouz, the last ISIL-controlled territory in Syria.

There are concerns that the ISIL fighters could try and regroup in areas once controlled by the armed group in northern and western Iraq.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Mosul.