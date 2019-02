Scientists have warned Anak Krakatoa, the volcano that caused a tsunami in Indonesia six weeks ago, still poses an imminent threat.

The rumble of Anak Krakatoa continues as the survivors of December 22 tsunami try to rebuild their lives. Despite the eruptions and feared tsunamis, people are allowed to settle close to the beaches.

More than 400 people had died in the disaster on the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen has more from Anyer, West Java.