A Hungarian court has handed down jail sentences to the heads of a company responsible for one of the country's worst environmental disasters.

Ten people were killed and rivers were destroyed when more than a million cubic metres of toxic sludge burst from a reservoir at a plant of MAL Hungarian Aluminium in 2010.

The company's two directors were sentenced to two and a half years in prison for endangering the public by criminal negligence.

