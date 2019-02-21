Huge fire kills dozens in old part of Bangladesh capital Dhaka

Dozens of people have been killed after a massive fire broke out in apartment buildings also used as chemical warehouses in a centuries-old part of Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, according to fire officials.

The devastating blaze, which began around 10.40pm (16:40 GMT) on Wednesday at Chawkbazar in the old part of Dhaka, was not yet entirely under control as of Thursday morning.

With rescue operations ongoing, fire officials gave different death tolls, ranging from at least 45 to 69 people. About 50 others were injured, including some critical, and the number of those killed was expected to rise.

Fire service chief Ali Ahmed said the fire might have originated from a gas cylinder before quickly spreading through the building where highly flammable chemicals were stored.

The flames raced through four adjoining buildings, which were also used as chemical warehouses, including for storing plastic granules and body sprays.

"There was a traffic jam when the fire broke out. So people could not escape," Ahmed said, describing a part of town where the streets are very narrow.

Another fire official told reporters that the blaze has been "confined" but not yet doused despite the efforts of more than 200 firefighters.

"It will take time. This is not like any other fire," he said, adding the blaze became so devastating due to the "highly combustible" chemicals stored there.

A similar fire in 2010 in an old Dhaka building, which was also used as a chemical warehouse, killed more than 120 people in one of the worst fire tragedies in Dhaka.