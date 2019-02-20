Trump may have meddled in Cohen investigation: Report

The NYT report says President Trump might have asked his acting attorney general to appoint an ally to oversee the inquiry.

by

    A report in the New York Times is raising questions whether US President Donald Trump went further than previously reported to try and stop investigations into him and his close allies.

    It says Trump called his then-acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to ask if a prosecutor of his choice could oversee the investigation into his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

    Trump denies doing so, but if true, this could have serious implications for the president.

    Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane has the latest from Washington.

