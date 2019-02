Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new folding smartphone, Galaxy Fold, in a bid to deal with the fierce competition from Apple and a host of Chinese rivals.

The company hopes that the launch of Galaxy Fold, along with the latest editions of its flagship Galaxy S series - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e - will reignite consumer interest amid slumping sales.

Will it be enough for the industry leader to overcome a shrinking market?

Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.