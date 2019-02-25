France ISIL fighters: Repatriating fighters and families

A few hours from now, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet his Iraqi counterpart in Paris.

The two are expected to discuss the fate of French ISIL fighters held in Iraq.

Over the past few years, hundreds of young men and women left France to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group in Syria and Iraq.

Until recently, Paris was opposed to their return but France is now considering bringing back some held by Syrian Kurdish fighters.

One of them is Quentin Le Brun, 30, born in the south of France.

Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Labastide-Rouairoux in the south of France.