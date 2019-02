One of Hollywood's biggest events, the Oscars, is coming up on Sunday. But beyond the glitz and glamour, the 91st Academy Awards ceremony may prove a little different to previous years.

Foreign language films, such as Hirokazu Koreeda's Shoplifters and Nadine Labaki's Capernaum, have often been overlooked in the past, but could dominate the show this year.

Mexico's Alfonso Cuaron even has a film, Roma, nominated for Best Picture.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports.