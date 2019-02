The world celebrates February 14 as Valentine's Day, but for the people of Parkland in the US state of Florida, it was a day to remember the 17 high school students and teachers who were shot dead by a former student.

A year since the incident, the debate over gun laws continues. But little has changed. The number of Americans who want stricter gun laws has fallen from 71 percent a year ago to 51 percent today.

Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro reports.