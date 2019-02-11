Fears of ISIL regrouping in Afghanistan after Syria defeat

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group has been increasing its activities in eastern Afghanistan and fears are growing that as its fighters are forced out of Syria they will flock to the area.

The fight is more than physical, with Afghan security services arresting a religious cleric and a professor for allegedly spying for ISIL and Western reports alleging that Afghan universities are being used for ISIL recruitment.

Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley reports from Kaskala, a mountainous border region near Pakistan, where the fight against ISIL is already taking place.