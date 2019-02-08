EU-backed group calls for fresh elections in Venezuela

Eight countries from the EU and five for Latin America have met in Uruguay in hopes of bridging the massive divide in Venezuela.

The intention is to solve the crisis in a peaceful and democratic fashion, although the government of Nicolas Maduro and his self-declared rival Juan Guaido remain so far apart that chances seem slim.

Latin Americans, however, remember US invasions in the past and are saying that they want peace, not a military intervention.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Montevideo, Uruguay.