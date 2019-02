The English Premier League champions, Manchester City, are set to take on the fourth-tier Newport County in the English FA Cup.

The world's oldest national football competition is open to hundreds of amateur teams as well as the country's elite clubs. The event kicked off with 736 teams and is now down to the round of 16.

Newport County are the lowest-ranked side to have made it to the fifth round.

Al Jazeera's Lee Wellings reports.