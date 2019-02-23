Climate change: Teenage environmentalists protest in Paris

Greta Thunberg's campaign in September gained traction across the world.

by

    A Swedish schoolgirl has taken her environmental fight to France.

    Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg is spearheading student strikes against inaction on global warming.

    She joined hundreds of others at a protest in Paris.

    It was Paris that was the host city for the signing of the climate accords. But President Emmanuel Macron, besieged by yellow vest protestors, dropped his plans to raise the price of fuel to combat greenhouse gas emissions after the protests that swept across the nation.

    Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Paris.

