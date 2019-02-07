Central African Republic signs peace deal with armed groups

A peace deal has been signed in Central African Republic (CAR) aimed at ending years of civil war. The deal was agreed to by the government and 14 armed groups after talks in Sudan.

CAR descended into civil war in 2012, displacing a quarter of the country's 4.5 million population, with fighting often erupting over gold, diamonds and uranium.

The muted applause for the new agreement, after other similar peace deals collapsed, perhaps reflects that there is not much hope in the country that this time will be any different.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports.