Captured Indian pilot to be released: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

India has called for the immediate return of the pilot after video of the man was shared by the Pakistani military.

    An Indian army soldier walks past the wreckage of an Indian helicopter after it crashed in the Indian controlled Kashmir prompting a crisis between India and Pakistan. [AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan]
    The captured Indian fighter pilot, who was attacked by a mob and then paraded on video by Pakistan's army, will be released, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday. 

    "We have an Indian pilot. As a peace gesture we will release him tomorrow," Khan told a joint sitting of parliament in the capital Islamabad.

    Khan also said he had unsuccessfully tried to make telephone contact with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday night. 

    Indian media have given the captured pilot's name as Abhinandan Varthaman.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies