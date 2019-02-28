Captured Indian pilot to be released: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The captured Indian fighter pilot, who was attacked by a mob and then paraded on video by Pakistan's army, will be released, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

"We have an Indian pilot. As a peace gesture we will release him tomorrow," Khan told a joint sitting of parliament in the capital Islamabad.

Khan also said he had unsuccessfully tried to make telephone contact with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday night.

Indian media have given the captured pilot's name as Abhinandan Varthaman.

More soon.