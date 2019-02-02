Attack on paramilitary base as Iran marks revolution anniversary

A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has been killed and five wounded in an attack on a paramilitary base in southeastern Iran, local media reported.

The attack on Saturday came as the country held official celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution.

Mohammad Hadi Marashi, provincial deputy governor for security affairs, told the IRNA state news agency that the attack targeted a base of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated with the powerful Revolutionary Guards, in the city of Nik Shahr in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

"A [paramilitary] Basij base in Nik Shahr came under ... fire this morning and several from the Revolutionary Guards communications personnel who were wiring the base were hit," Marashi said.

"Five of the Guards personnel were wounded and one was martyred," he said, adding that anniversary events were proceeding peacefully.

Semi-official news agency Tasnim said Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni armed group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mohsen Golmohammadi, Nik Shahr's prosecutor, identified the victim as Morteza Aliahmadi in an interview with another semi-official news agency, Mehr.

The prosecutor said the two attackers scaled the wall of the military base before opening fire. Both assailants escaped, he said.

Last week, a double-bombing attack injured three policemen in Zahedan, the provincial capital. Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Iran unveiled a new cruise missile with a range of 1,300km during celebrations to mark the Islamic Revolution.

"With a range of more than 1,300km ... this cruise missile needs a very short time for its preparedness and can fly at a low altitude," Amir Hatami, Iran's defence minister, said in remarks carried by state television during the unveiling ceremony.

Hatami said the new surface-to-surface missile, named Hoveizeh, was from the Soumar family of cruise missiles, which were unveiled in 2015.

Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, although there are concerns about its long-range ballistic missiles.

Iran said in January its bid to launch a satellite failed after Tehran ignored US warnings to avoid such activity.

Washington warned Tehran against undertaking three planned rocket launches that it said would violate a United Nations Security Council resolution because they use ballistic missile technology.

The US is concerned that the long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch warheads.