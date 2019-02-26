Amnesty report on Middle East rights highlights Khashoggi case

An Amnesty report looking at the state of human rights in the Middle East says the lack of international justice only emboldens authorities to crack down on their citizens and freedom of speech.

    An Amnesty report looking at the state of human rights in the Middle East says the lack of international justice only emboldens authorities to crack down on their citizens and freedom of speech.

    The report singles out the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October led to a global outcry. Amnesty laments that those responsible are yet to be brought to justice.

    The report also highlights the jailing of rights activists Ahmed Mansoor in the United Arab Emirates and Nabeel Rajab in Bahrain, who are both in prison for criticising their governments on social media.

    Amnesty also says Egypt has become a more dangerous place for critics of the government than at any other time in the country's recent history.

    Heba Morayef, the Middle East regional director at Amnesty International, talks to Al Jazeera about the report.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How different voting systems work around the world

    How different voting systems work around the world

    Nearly two billion voters in 52 countries around the world will head to the polls this year to elect their leaders.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    The great plunder: Nepal's stolen treasures

    How the art world's hunger for ancient artefacts is destroying a centuries-old culture. A journey across the Himalayas.