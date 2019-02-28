How Americans reacted to Michael Cohen's testimony

The US productivity plunged as Americans watched former Trump aide's congressional hearing.

by

    The world watched as Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former lawyer, appeared for a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

    Cohen's appearance before the House Oversight Committee saw some damning disclosures related to the illegal hush money case, WikiLeaks' dump of Hillary Clinton's emails and other controversies during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

    On the day, productivity plunged in the United States as Americans closely followed the developments.

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports on some of the reactions in Washington.

