Afghanistan peace 'not going to be an easy process': US official

The US could leave Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban joining government and ensuring the country will not be used by armed groups, but achieving peace will be far more complicated.

by

    The draft agreement between the US and Taliban may be a significant step towards peace, but the Afghan government, with whom the Taliban have refused to negotiate, have dismissed the notion that the Taliban will play a larger role in politics.

    A Taliban spokesman has said that it wants a different type of government, one operating under Islamic principles and not the current democratic system established in 2001.

    Further complicating matters, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has cast doubt on Pakistan's commitment to ending the war and has often accused the neighbouring state of providing sanctuaries to Taliban fighters.

    Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports on a potential peace deal that could change everything for a country that's been at war for decades.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Olga Benario Prestes: The German who fought fascism, to the death

    The German who fought fascism, to the death

    The daughter of the German communist killed by the Nazis discusses her legacy in the modern fight against the far right.

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.