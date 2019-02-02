Afghanistan peace 'not going to be an easy process': US official

The draft agreement between the US and Taliban may be a significant step towards peace, but the Afghan government, with whom the Taliban have refused to negotiate, have dismissed the notion that the Taliban will play a larger role in politics.

A Taliban spokesman has said that it wants a different type of government, one operating under Islamic principles and not the current democratic system established in 2001.

Further complicating matters, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has cast doubt on Pakistan's commitment to ending the war and has often accused the neighbouring state of providing sanctuaries to Taliban fighters.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports on a potential peace deal that could change everything for a country that's been at war for decades.