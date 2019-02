When an American-Israeli settler opened fire inside a deeply revered mosque in Hebron 25 years ago, he killed 29 Palestinians and injured nearly 200 others.

Palestinians and Israelis both share the mosque, but the effects of that attack have only widened the gap between them.

The Hebron treaty soon followed, splitting the city into two - one administered by the Palestinian Authority, the other under Israeli control.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from the occupied West Bank.