The economic situation in Zimbabwe is getting worse, as Trade Unions and protesters call for a three-day strike.

It came after the cost of petrol and diesel more than doubled on Sunday.

Two people were reportedly shot in the capital Harare, as demonstrators barricaded roads and set tires on fire.

The government is dealing with shortages that have seen motorists sleep in fuel queues.

Al Jazeera's Raheela Mahomed has been monitoring the latest online developments.