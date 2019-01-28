Zimbabwe Afro-jazz star Oliver Mtukudzi declared national hero

A funeral has been held for Zimbabwean musician Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, an Afro-jazz star, who died on Wednesday at the age of 66. According to various reports, the renowned musician passed away at a hospital in Harare, succumbing to diabetes complications.

A legend in the vibrant cross-genre music of Afro-jazz, Mtukudzi released 66 albums in a career that spanned 45 years.

He has also been praised for his positive social and political influences, as Zimbabwe's government declared him a national hero.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from his home town Madziwa, where a funeral has been held for him.