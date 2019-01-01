New York's Cornelia Street Cafe is latest victim of rising rents

High rent forces 41-year-old New York City cafe to close its doors for good in Greenwich Village.

by

    The Cornelia Street Cafe has fallen victim to rising rents in Greenwich Village, a neighbourhood that the business helped make trendy.

    The cafe was voted one of the best places in the world to hear jazz, has fostered countless poets, performers and musicians and is an award-winning restaurant, but still can no longer afford to stay in the Lower Manhattan neighbourhood.

    When the business opened in 1977, rent was around $450 a month, but now, it has skyrocketed to $33,000.

    Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey has the story.

