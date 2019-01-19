Yemen's war: No agreement reached in prisoner swap deal in Jordan

Three days of talks between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels in the Jordanian capital, Amman, end in failure with both sides accusing the other of lying.

by

    Yemen's warring sides have failed to reach agreement on swapping thousands of prisoners of war.

    Negotiations between Yemeni government and Houthi rebel representatives broke down in Jordan's capital, Amman, with the Yemeni government accusing the Houthis of providing a fake list of prisoners.

    The Houthis, in turn, accusing the Yemeni government of withholding information about prisoners being held by the government's allies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

    The exchange was supposed to a trust-building measure, but trust, it seems, is difficult to come by.

    Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

