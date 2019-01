A fresh round of talks between Yemen's warring factions may take place soon in Jordan, according to a senior Houthi official.

The United Nations' Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, met Houthi rebels before heading for Riyadh to ensure a recent peace deal reached in Sweden is fully implemented.

Both sides have been accused of violating the ceasefire agreement over Yemen's port city Hodeidah.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra has more.