Sunday marks two years of Donald Trump's presidency. So far, his time in the Oval Office has been rather extraordinary. His "America first" policy has made him the disruptor-in-chief on the world stage, freaking out the United States' closest friends.

He has pulled out of a global climate accord, launched a trade war with China, built bridges with Russia and declared Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from New York.