A controversy about Jewish insults is threatening to overshadow a mass march by American women.

One of the organisers attended a rally with the Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan and has since refused to condemn the reverend's history of making anti-Jewish remarks.

Although the march appears to be becoming a fixture on the US political landscape, some organisations and sponsors have pulled out of this weekend's event in the US capital.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Washington, DC.