UN warns Bangladesh Rohingya long-term stay likely

UN Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee has said that it is clear that Rohingya refugees cannot return to Myanmar in the near future.

She has urged the Bangladeshi government to prepare to host the refugees for the long term and is concerned about the security of the refugees.

Bangladesh's government plans to move around 100,000 refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal, where the government said they will have access to education and healthcare, but the UN special rapporteur has concerns about the island's isolation.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Dhaka.