Venezuela's army declares loyalty to Maduro

Local NGOs say 26 people have been killed since the latest wave of protests against Maduro began 4 days ago.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has hit back at his opponents at home and abroad with backing from the military and world powers like Russia and China.

    But the United States and its Latin American allies are demanding that Maduro be replaced by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who's declared himself interim president.

    The Trump administration is also calling a special session of the UN Security Council to discuss the crisis.

    Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Cucuta on Venezuela's border with Colombia.

