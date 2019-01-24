Venezuela shuts down Internet amid protests

Thousands of Venezuelans across the globe have started a movement with the hopes of getting heard by their government.

    While some have been standing by the opposition who are calling for President Nicolas Maduro to step down, there have also been pro-government protests.

    In the lead up to Wednesday's march, internet freedom groups have been reporting an ongoing internet shutdown.

    Netblocks.org, a global NGO that monitors internet access says: "Authorities shut down the internet in Venezuela, during a time when the public needs to be most informed" and "this violates both digital rights and human rights."

    Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

    Produced by Rym Bendimerad.

