Venezuela shuts down Internet amid protests

While some have been standing by the opposition who are calling for President Nicolas Maduro to step down, there have also been pro-government protests.

In the lead up to Wednesday's march, internet freedom groups have been reporting an ongoing internet shutdown.

Netblocks.org, a global NGO that monitors internet access says: "Authorities shut down the internet in Venezuela, during a time when the public needs to be most informed" and "this violates both digital rights and human rights."

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

Produced by Rym Bendimerad.