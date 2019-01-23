Venezuela in crisis: All the latest updates

Venezuela has plunged further into political crisis amid a growing row over President Nicolas Maduro's future as the country's leader.

Maduro started a second term on January 10 following a widely-boycotted election last year that many foreign governments refused to recognise.

On Wednesday, leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guiado, declared himself the interim president.

Venezuela's constitution says if the presidency is determined to be vacant, new elections should be called in 30 days and that the head of congress should assume the presidency in the meantime.

However, the pro-government Supreme Court has ruled that all actions taken by congress are null and void and Maduro's government has accused Guaido of staging a coup and threatened him with jail.

Here are all the latest updates:

Wednesday, January 23

Venezuelan defence minister backs Maduro

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said via Twitter on Wednesday that the country's armed forces disavow any president who is self-proclaimed or imposed by "dark interests".

Padrino vows that armed forces will defend Venezuela's constitution and national sovereignty.

Maduro urges military unity

Maduro urges the military to maintain unity and discipline.

"We will triumph over this as well, we will come out victorious," Maduro told supporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

Maduro severs US ties

Just hours after the US backs the opposition leader, Maduro declares he is breaking relations with the United States and gives US diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave Venezuela.

Contacts have already been severely limited in recent years.

Bolivia backs Maduro

Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales affirmed his long-standing alliance with Maduro, offering to stand by Venezuela's side against what he often calls US meddling in South America's affairs.

"Our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our brother Nicolas Maduro, in these decisive hours in which the claws of imperialism seek again to mortally wound the democracy and self-determination of the peoples of South America," Morales said in a post on Twitter.

Other countries follow US

The opposition leader gains recognition from a slew of right-wing or right-leaning Latin American governments, including Venezuela's neighbours Brazil and Colombia. Guatemala and Costa Rica also recognise Guaido.

Canada says it intends to back Guaido.

Guaido's declaration takes Venezuela into uncharted territory, with the possibility of the opposition now running a parallel government recognised abroad as legitimate but without control over state functions.

US recognises Guaido

Shortly after Guaido swore himself in, US President Donald Trump officially recognised him as president.

"In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people, the National Assembly invoked the country's constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant," Trump said.

Guaido claims interim presidency

At a rally that brought hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans into the east of the capital, Caracas, Guaido says Maduro had usurped power.

190123130712024

Guaido promised to create a transitional government that would help the country escape its hyperinflationary economic collapse.

"I swear to assume all the powers of the presidency to secure an end to the usurpation," 35-year old Guaido, the head of the opposition-run congress, told the crowd.

Protesters gather for competing rallies

On Wednesday, pro-opposition and pro-government rallies were staged across the country.

Thousands of anti-government protesters participated in marches to demand the resignation of Maduro.

Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas at opposition demonstrators blocking a highway in capital Caracas.

Meanwhile, government supporters held counter-rallies for Maduro, who who was recently sworn in for a controversial second term.

Tuesday, January 22

US Vice President Mike Pence backs opposition

US Vice President Mike Pence backs the anti-government protests in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

"On behalf of President Donald Trump and all the American people, let me express the unwavering support of the United States as you, the people of Venezuela, raise your voices in a call for freedom," Pence said in a taped video message.

"Nicolas Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power. He has never won the presidency in a free and fair election, and has maintained his grip of power by imprisoning anyone who dares to oppose him."

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez accused Pence of "openly calling for a coup".

"Yankee, go home," she said, as reported by Telesur news service, which is partially backed by the Venezuelan government.

Opposition organises anti-Maduro rallies

Protesters burn trash and clash with troops late on Tuesday in dozens of neighbourhoods, Reuters reports.

The Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict, a body that monitors violence, says that a 16-year-old is killed overnight in Caracas.

More protests are called for Wednesday.