Undercover Ghana journalist Hussein-Suale shot dead

Unknown assailants have shot dead an investigative journalist from Ghana who previously uncovered corruption in Ghana's football leagues.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck in the an Accra suburb on Wednesday while he was heading home.

His work with journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas, as part of the Tiger Eye Private Investigations organisation, uncovered a massive corruption scandal in Ghana professional football, eventually leading to the lifetime ban for the former head of Ghana's Football Association.

Following that investigation, a Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong called for retribution against Hussein-Suale.

Undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale has been shot and killed in #Ghana following an exposé about corruption in the country's football leagues. The murder comes after lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong appeared on TV and offered supporters money to "break his ears" and "beat him". https://t.co/Fu5ouwB7O2 — Mark Anderson (@markc_anderson) January 17, 2019

Despite Hussein-Suale's death, Anas said he and his colleagues will not be silenced.

Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed. #JournalismIsNotACrime #SayNoToCorruption pic.twitter.com/Gk2Jdgo6Sn — Anas Aremeyaw Anas (@anasglobal) January 17, 2019

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said he expects the police to find those responsible for the murder.

Hussein-Suale's death was also condemned by international press organisations, who called for investigations into his murder.

Authorities in #Ghana should immediately investigate the killing of journalist Ahmed Divela and ensure that threats against the press are taken seriously. - @pressfreedom https://t.co/Ik47pojLBd — CPJ Africa (@CPJAfrica) January 17, 2019

IPI condemns killing of Ghana reporter – International Press Institute.#JournalismIsNotACrime #SayNoToCorruption https://t.co/pdNdaDWBCQ — Anas Aremeyaw Anas (@anasglobal) January 17, 2019

Ghana is generally considered a safe country for journalists. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, one journalist has been killed in the country since 1992.

That murder took place in 2015, when radio reporter George Abanga was shot dead allegedly for his reporting on a dispute among cocoa farmers and regional political tensions.