Ukraine Orthodox Christians mark independence from Russian branch

The Tomos was delivered to the leader of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church during a service in Istanbul in what is being described as one of the biggest rifts in Christianity in recent times.

by

    The Tomos of Autocephaly, the document authorising the separation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Russsian Church, was handed over Ukrainian officials during a service in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

    The split has increased tensions with the Russian Church, with the Russian branch severing ties with Istanbul, considered to be the centre of the Eastern Orthodox Christian faith.

    Pressure had been building for a split between the Ukrainian and Russian branches since the collapse of the Soviet Union and gained more momentum when Russian annexed Crimea in 2014.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Matheson reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    What draws Kenyan women to join al-Shabab and what challenges are they facing when they return to their communities?