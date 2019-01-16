Brexit: Twitter users mock Theresa May's 'epic fail'

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of no confidence in her government following her crushing Brexit vote rout and her historic loss is being mocked online, including by the French president.

May's Brexit plan was roundly rejected by British MPs 432-230, in the worst defeat of a sitting government in modern history.

Her government is expected to survive Wednesday's no-confidence vote in parliament.

Since Britons narrowly chose to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, many have taken to social media to express their views on the highly debated process of exiting, dubbed Brexit.

Twitter says there have been 200 million tweets referring to Brexit since the referendum result. About two-thirds of those came from the UK.

In the wake of Tuesday's vote, it didn't take long for Twitter users to weigh in.

The #10YearChallenge asked users to post two photos of themselves to see how they have aged. This tweet shows post-Brexit Britain won't fare well.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a series of tweets calling the situation #BrexitChaos and #BrexitShambles.

The tweets show May strutting, a cartoon duck being spanked, and US TV personality Stephen Colbert watching while eating popcorn.

For those who have had enough of the Brexit debate, Twitter has even published tips for users who may wish to hear less about the issue, including how to mute terms linked to Brexit according to the Press Association.

Even Britain's tabloid newspapers took to Twitter. The Sun pronounced May's deal "Brextinct", highlighting its front page.

While some Twitter users labelled the vote #EpicFail, others used art. This tweet depicted a new interpretation of the Edvard Munch painting The Scream.