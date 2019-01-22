What will Trump's absence mean for Davos summit?

Many of the world's most influential leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum. This year's theme is globalisation, but there are several who are not attending.

US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and France's Emmanuel Macron are all dealing with pressing domestic issues at home.

China's cooling economy is likely to be high on the agenda. This has made worse by its recent ongoing trade war with the United States, while the IMF warns this could lead to a global economic slowdown.

Probably the biggest guest missing at the summit this year is Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports on what it will mean for this year's meeting.