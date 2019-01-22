What will Trump's absence mean for Davos summit?

China's slowing economy is likely to be high on agenda, made worse by the recent ongoing trade war with the US.

by

    Many of the world's most influential leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum. This year's theme is globalisation, but there are several who are not attending.

    US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and France's Emmanuel Macron are all dealing with pressing domestic issues at home.

    China's cooling economy is likely to be high on the agenda. This has made worse by its recent ongoing trade war with the United States, while the IMF warns this could lead to a global economic slowdown.

    Probably the biggest guest missing at the summit this year is Donald Trump.

    Al Jazeera's James Bays reports on what it will mean for this year's meeting.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Unification: Saladin and the Fall of Jerusalem

    Unification: Saladin and the Fall of Jerusalem

    We explore how Salah Ed-Din unified the Muslim states and recaptured the holy city of Jerusalem from the crusaders.