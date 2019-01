An attack by Houthi rebels on the city of Taiz in southwestern Yemen has killed one woman and injured dozens.

The incident comes two days after the latest talks between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government in Jordan to hash out details of a ceasefire in Hodeidah broke down.

Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari reports on what this means for the tens of thousands of people who have been displaced from the southern port city of Hodeidah by the fighting.