Thailand receives Bahrain request for detained football player

Thailand officially received a request from Bahrain to extradite a detained football player who has refugee status in Australia.

Bahrain's request for the extradition of Hakeem al-Araibi was received Monday and forwarded to prosecutors for deliberation, foreign ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks said on Tuesday.

The Bahraini national team player says he fled his home country because of political repression. Bahrain wants him returned to serve a prison sentence for a charge he denies.

Araibi was detained upon his arrival in Bangkok in November while on a holiday, and a court ruled in December he could be held for 60 days pending the completion of an extradition request by Bahrain.

Araibi has alleged he was blindfolded and had his legs beaten while he was held in Bahrain in 2012. He said he believed he was targeted for arrest because of his Shia faith and because his brother was politically active.

Human rights groups believe Araibi risks being tortured if sent back to Bahrain.

The attorney general is expected to decide Araibi's case within a week, said Chatchom Akapin, director general for the attorney general's international affairs department.

Chatchom said Thailand would not extradite Araibi "if the sought extradition is political".

"If it is, then the request must be denied."

'An emergency'

Human rights groups, football governing bodies, and activists have made an international push for Thailand to release Araibi, 25, who plays for the semi-professional soccer club Pascoe Vale FC in Melbourne.

Former Australia captain Craig Foster said Monday at FIFA headquarters that Bahrain's formal request made Araibi's plight an emergency.

"We want it to be resolved this week, before Friday," Foster said after meeting with FIFA secretary Fatma Samoura.

Bahrain has a Shia majority but is ruled by a Sunni monarchy and has a reputation for harsh repression since its failed Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

Araibi also said he suspects he's being sought by Bahrain because of critical comments he made about Bahraini royal family member Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who is also the president of the Asian Football Confederation.