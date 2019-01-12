Syria’s war: SDF confronts ISIL in last Syrian stronghold

Hajin, the last sliver of land controlled by ISIL in eastern Syria, is under attack by Kurdish and US forces.

by

    US and Kurdish forces have attacked ISIL's last stronghold in Syria.

    US aerial bombing of the town of Hajin, where the last remnants of ISIL are holed up, has increased and SDF commanders say that they are making progress.

    Although this is the last of the territory that ISIL had claimed, analysts worry that the ideology that gave birth to the movement remains strong in the region.

    Many of the 60,000 that once called the Hajin area "home" have fled to makeshift camps for the internally displaced and may be stuck for the bitter winter; some SDF fighters expect this final offensive could last two to three months.

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    What draws Kenyan women to join al-Shabab and what challenges are they facing when they return to their communities?