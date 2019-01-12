Syria’s war: SDF confronts ISIL in last Syrian stronghold

US and Kurdish forces have attacked ISIL's last stronghold in Syria.

US aerial bombing of the town of Hajin, where the last remnants of ISIL are holed up, has increased and SDF commanders say that they are making progress.

Although this is the last of the territory that ISIL had claimed, analysts worry that the ideology that gave birth to the movement remains strong in the region.

Many of the 60,000 that once called the Hajin area "home" have fled to makeshift camps for the internally displaced and may be stuck for the bitter winter; some SDF fighters expect this final offensive could last two to three months.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports.