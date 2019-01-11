Syria's war: Life in al-Bab after ISIL

Al-Bab, a town in Syria's northeast less than 50 kilometres south of Turkey, was freed from ISIL control two years ago, and life is almost normal here again.

But the city is growing very fast, its numbers swollen by internally displaced persons seeking shelter.

They want to go home, but will that be made easier or more difficult by the planned Turkish ground assault against Kurdish YPG fighters in northern Syria?

Ankara sees the Kurdish militia along its border as a security threat.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from al-Bab, Syria.