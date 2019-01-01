Syria's Idlib braces for government offensive

The US troop withdrawal has set off a scramble for control in Syria's north and humanitarian workers warn an assault on Idlib could create a refugee crisis of historic proportions.

by

    The war between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces appears to be entering its final phase.

    Idlib province is the final remaining opposition enclave in Syria.

    As Assad tries to bring all of Syria under his control and the rebels vow to fight to the end, the people of Idlib - many already living in some of the most desperate conditions possible - are bracing themselves for an offensive that humanitarian workers worry could drive millions of refugees into Turkey and Europe.

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Gaziantep, near the Turkey-Syria border.

