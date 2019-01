South Africa's ruling African National Congress has launched its manifesto for elections in May.

At the launch in Durban, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to create more jobs and address racial inequality.

The vote in May is seen as a test of whether Ramaphosa has reversed a decline in the ANC's popularity since taking over from former President Jacob Zuma last year.

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller reports from Durban.