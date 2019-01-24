Scottish ex-leader Alex Salmond arrested for 'sexual harassment'

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has been arrested, the BBC reported with other media outlets saying he was due to appear in court later on Thursday.

"We can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act," said Police Scotland when asked about the reports.

The police did not name the arrested man though.

The pro-independence figurehead was arrested and charged after a probe into the allegations of sexual harassment, the AFP news agency reported citing police sources.

Salmond led the devolved Scottish government for seven years until 2014 and is credited with helping to push support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom to record levels during the 2014 referendum campaign.

More soon...