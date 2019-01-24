Saudi ballistic missiles: Satellite images suggest new plans

A new report says Saudi Arabia has constructed its first known ballistic missile factory.

    According to the Washington Post, several weapons experts have examined a number of satellite images, showing the suspected factory at a missile base in al-Watah, near Riyadh.

    Currently, Saudi Arabia does not possess any nuclear weapons.

    But Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS) has expressed his desire to obtain them, to counter the threat from Iran.

    The existence of the al-Watah base first became public in 2013.

    The paper says it is unclear from the satellite images if the facility has been completed or is functional.

    David Schmerler is a senior researcher at the Middlebury Institute in Washington, DC. He and his team helped make this discovery in Saudi Arabia.

    He joins us via Skype from Arlington, Virginia to discuss this.

