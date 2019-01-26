Protesters storm Turkish military camp in Iraq's Kurdish region

Protesters have attacked a Turkish military camp in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, setting fire to watchtowers and standing on tanks, local media have reported.

Local television, NRT, reported on Saturday that at least one person died in the attack where protesters stormed the military facility in Shiladze in Duhok province, some 70km north of Mosul.

According to NRT, Kurdish security forces dispersed the protesters after a number of tents were set ablaze.

According to the local broadcaster, the protesters were said to be demonstrating against recent Turkish air raids that killed four people.

Turkey carries out regular air raids against fighters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

The PKK has waged a decades-long armed fight against the Turkish state that has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

Responding to the attack, Turkey's Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter: "An attack has occurred on one of the bases located in northern Iraq as a result of provocation by the PKK terrorist organisation. There was partial damage to vehicles and equipment during the attack."