Pompeo presses Saudis for accountability on Khashoggi murder

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince that "every single person responsible" for the murder of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi needs to be held accountable.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, "both acknowledge that this accountability needs to take place," Pompeo said in Riyadh following talks with the two men on Monday.



"They reiterated their commitment," Pompeo added.

The murder and dismemberment of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year has complicated the close ties between the administration of US President Donald Trump and the Saudi royals.

The Washington Post columnist's slaying by a Saudi hit squad prompted international outrage, especially among US media outlets and politicians.

Saudi Arabia has yet to declare where its agents left the journalist's body, with some reports stating that Khashoggi's remains were dissolved in acid.

Western intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have strongly hinted that the killing could not have taken place without the authorisation of Prince Mohammed.

US politicians have called for tough action against the crown prince, but Trump and Pompeo have so far been reluctant to directly implicate the royal or issue any punitive measures.

Instead, Pompeo has called on the Saudis to ensure Khashoggi's killers are held accountable, avoiding any suggestion that Prince Mohammed was involved.

Long seen as a royal family insider, Khashoggi found himself on the wrong side of the crown prince for publicly criticising some of his policies.

Pompeo is due to visit Oman next but will cut short his tour and miss a scheduled visit to Kuwait due to a death in his family, the US State Department said, adding he would visit the country "at an agreeable time".

His tour comes amid conflicts raging in Syria and Yemen, while the US is trying to ensure a unified front against Iran, which it accuses of expanding its political and military footprint in the Middle East.